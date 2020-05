Billie Eilish has been forced to get a temporary restraining order against a fan who kept turning up at her house.

Court documents reveal that Billie has filed against a 24-year-old man who must now stay 200 yards away and cease all efforts to contact Billie.

He reportedly turned up at her house several times, sat down and read a book, and refused to leave when Billie’s dad asked him to go. How creepy is that?

For more showbiz stories tune in to The Buzz every day at 14:30 with David Hammond!

Share it:













Tags: Billie Eilish