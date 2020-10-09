FANTASTIC NEWS!!

Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his role as Doctor Strange for the latest Spider-Man film – according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The character’s expected to act as a mentor to the title character – played by Tom Holland – in Spider-Man 3.

This Spider-Man project already has some unexpected ties going for it as it is bringing back Jamie Foxx as Electro, the actor-character combo last seen in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which featured Andrew Garfield as the web-slinging hero.


Filming is scheduled to begin in Atlanta later this month.

 

