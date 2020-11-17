Barack Obama’s included Beyonce, The Beatles, Eminem and Bob Dylan on a playlist of songs that inspired him during his presidency.

To mark the release of his memoir, A Promised Land, which reflects on his time in office, the former president shared a list of tracks that inspired him.

He wrote on his Instagram account:

“Music has always played an important role throughout my life—and that was especially true during my presidency. While reviewing my notes ahead of debates, I’d listen to Jay-Z’s “My 1st Song” or Frank Sinatra’s “Luck Be a Lady.” Throughout our time in the White House, Michelle and I invited artists like Stevie Wonder and Gloria Estefan to conduct afternoon workshops with young people before performing an evening show in the East Room. And there were all sorts of performances I’ll always remember—like Beyoncé performing “At Last” for our first dance at our inauguration, Paul McCartney serenading Michelle in the East Room with, “Michelle” and Bob Dylan flashing me a grin before vanishing after his performance of “Times They Are a-Changin.” So in honor of my book coming out tomorrow, I thought I’d put together a playlist with some of those songs. Hope you enjoy it. #APromisedLand “

