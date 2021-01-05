Mel B reveals the Spice Girls are eager to tour once again and hints that this time Victoria Beckham is on board.

The 45-year-old singer and her bandmates, Emma Bunton, Mel C and Geri Horner, reunited in 2019 to do a stadium tour in the UK and Ireland without Victoria Beckham.

And Scary Spice has revealed they are all excited to get back on the road as soon as it’s possible to do so given the coronavirus pandemic.

Victoria turned down the band’s 2019 reunion tour, but Scary Spice has teased that Posh will be involved in future performances.

Speaking to Metro, Mel said: “I think it’s all of us. I think so. Until the restrictions are eased it’s all up in the air but we are all raring to go.

Between us as Spice Girls we are all dying to get back up on stage and perform. We all really want to. All of the Spice Girls are really up for going back on tour, we can get back into that spirit.”

She also said: “We have our WhatsApp group and we are all talking but I can’t say more than that.”

Sporty Spice also recently revealed she would love all five of the girls to tour the US.

She said: “We love being in the USA and have had so many great times there doing TV shows and promotional stuff. And we so want to get back there. We do not have any plans, but we are hooking up quite soon and that needs ­certain discussion. We need things to look forward to and we can make good plans for something positive in the future.”