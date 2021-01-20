Jurassic World: Dominion director Colin Trevorrow says that upcoming threequel will be a “culmination” of the entire series.

The latest instalment of the teethy series is due next year.

Trevorrow has now revealed that it will mark “a celebration of the whole franchise”, calling the movie “a culmination of one story that’s been told”.

Dominion recently wrapped filming, which itself came after a number of delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Colin also previously teased the movie’s finale, which will include “Jurassic legacy actors Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, Jurassic World stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard and newcomers to the movie such as Mamoudou Athie and DeWanda Wise, and some dinosaurs, of course.”

