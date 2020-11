Yewande Biala says she was nearly kidnapped by a Tinder date.

The former Love Island star’s opened up about the terrifying experience, which took place ‘in the middle of nowhere’ following a meet-up over drinks.



Speaking on Pretty Little Thing’s podcast Behind Closed Doors, Yewande described her Tinder experience, saying: like many people I had a horrible experience, I nearly got kidnapped.

She admitted to thinking ‘This is how people die!’

