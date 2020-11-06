Anne Hathaway has made a heartfelt apology for how people with limb differences are portrayed in her new film The Witches.

Anne plays the Grand High Witch in the family film with the witches shown to have three long fingers instead of claws.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Anne says she owes an apology for the pain caused and vows to do better in the future.

She wrote: “Big thanks to the @Lucky_Fin_Project for allowing me to use this video

I have recently learned that many people with limb differences, especially children, are in pain because of the portrayal of the Grand High Witch in The Witches.

Let me begin by saying I do my best to be sensitive to the feelings and experiences of others not out of some scrambling PC fear, but because not hurting others seems like a basic level of decency we should all be striving for. As someone who really believes in inclusivity and really, really detests cruelty, I owe you all an apology for the pain caused. I am sorry. I did not connect limb difference with the GHW when the look of the character was brought to me; if I had, I assure you this never would have happened.

I particularly want to say I’m sorry to kids with limb differences: now that I know better I promise I’ll do better. And I owe a special apology to everyone who loves you as fiercely as I love my own kids: I’m sorry I let your family down.

If you aren’t already familiar, please check out the @Lucky_Fin_Project (video above) and the #NotAWitch hashtag to get a more inclusive and necessary perspective on limb difference.”