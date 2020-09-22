The latest contestant announced for the 2021 series of Dancing On Ice is Emmerdale actor Joe-Warren Plant.

He’s spent a decade in the Dales, so now it’s time to try out the ice! Better get your skates on, Joe! 😉 @JacobGEmmerdale #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/PfWYdG9d7x — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) September 22, 2020

He’s the second celebrity to be confirmed after Myleene Klass.

Ten more celebrities are expected to be revealed for the skating competition before it starts up again in the new year.