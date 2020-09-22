The latest contestant announced for the 2021 series of Dancing On Ice is Emmerdale actor Joe-Warren Plant.
He’s spent a decade in the Dales, so now it’s time to try out the ice! Better get your skates on, Joe! 😉 @JacobGEmmerdale #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/PfWYdG9d7x
— Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) September 22, 2020
He’s the second celebrity to be confirmed after Myleene Klass.
Guess who won’t be holding the coats at the side of the rink anymore! I am so, SO excited to be joining the cast of @dancingonice. My girls have always wanted me to do this but I’ve always been too scared someone will skate over my fingers! Anyway, I want to make them proud and show them I’m up for a challenge when completely out of my comfort zone but most of all, I want a bum like Jlo! ⛸🍑
Ten more celebrities are expected to be revealed for the skating competition before it starts up again in the new year.