We’re dedicating September to diversity here on Beat. We’ll be bringing you terminology throughout the month on different topics.

We’ll be adding new terms every week.

Microaggressions

Microaggressions communicate hostile or derogatory insults or negative racial slights to one person or group.

The term was Initially coined in the seventies but in 2007, a group of social scientists classified the term as “the new face of racism “; highlighting that the nature of racism has shifted over time.

It’s moved away from overt expressions of racial hatred and hate crime, to these microaggressions, that are more subtle, ambiguous, and often unintentional. As a result, many people feel that racism is often no longer an issue.

Some examples include:

’You don’t sound black?’

In other words, You don’t ‘fit’ my stereotype

or

Surely all lives matter not just black lives’

What I’m really saying is I am invalidating your fight/your experience

Gender Fluid & Non-binary

Non-binary means any gender identity that isn’t specifically fixed as male or female

Gender-fluid means people may feel specifically male, female and non-binary but they ‘flow’ between each one naturally.

Here are some things gender-fluid and non-binary people are often asked:

“Are you a boy or a girl?” or

“so, on Wednesdays are you a man and on Fridays you’re a woman?”

No that is not the case! Gender fluid people don’t pick and choose when they want to be a particular gender – it comes naturally, hence the term ‘fluid.’

It’s NOT a mental illness. But unfortunately, gender-fluid and non-binary people tend to be at higher risk of depression, anxiety, self-harm, agoraphobia or have self-confidence issues. This is largely due to the amount of hate they receive daily. These can stem from living in a society where others repeatedly tell them they’re not normal.

Gender fluidity is an actual physical, mental and, emotional shift in how one interacts with the world.

Eid

There are two official holidays in Islam, Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha.

Eid al-Fitr means “festival of breaking the fast” and marks the end of Ramada (where muslims have completed a month of fasting during daylight hours- for many this includes no liquids or food)). Muslims then perform acts of zakat (or charity) at this time, which begins after the new moon is sighted at the beginning of the month of Shawal.

The Islamic calendar is a lunar calendar, and dates are calculated based on lunar phases. Traditionally, Eid is celebrated for three days in all Muslim-majority countries.

Eid is meant to be a time of joy and blessing for the entire Muslim community. It’s a time for distributing one’s wealth as well as celebrating with family and friends and sharing presents, similar to the way that Christians celebrate Christmas!

With IrishCentreForDiversity.ie and Beat 102-103