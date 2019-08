After selling out venues in Wexford and Kilkenny, we can exclusively reveal that The Coronas are adding an extra date in each with The Spiegeltent, Wexford on 20 October and The Hub, Kilkenny on 3rd November.

Tickets for both shows are going on sale this Friday 23rd August at 10am.

We’re having a Corona’s Tuesday here on Beat, giving you tickets before they go on sale PLUS everyone who wins will also get meet & greets!