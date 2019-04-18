How would you like to live it up with your best mate in Dubai?

Beat At Work’s David Hammond wants to send you to Dubai for four nights where you can scale to the top of the Burj Khalifa, splurge your cash in The Dubai Mall and gaze in awe at choreographed Dubai Fountain.

The Reg Waterford is celebrating one year of SUAS Restaurant, Rooftop Terrace and Nightbar, and they’re doing it in style. With dining, bar and event space overlooking the River Suir, it’s like a little slice of Dubai right here in the South East!

So, what would YOU do for Dubai? Fill out the form below and let us know!

Loading…