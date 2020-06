We’re having our own Communion and Confirmation day this Friday for the kids who haven’t been able to make theirs this year!

Beat’s Big Communion & Confirmation Day is coming and we want you to take part!

PM us your cringe-worthy communion and confirmation shots – the cringiest will win a €100 One4All voucher!

We’ll give you all the details on Friday, but in the meantime, root out those embarrassing pics. You could be on to a winner!