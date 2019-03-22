Our first Darren’s Dig Out goes to Kilkenny!

Ruth Glennon from Sheepstown asked Darren to dig her out with some maternity jeans after staining her first pair.

Here’s what she wrote earlier in the week: “So I could really do with a dig out before payday, I’ve been holding out to buy more maternity jeans. I wore my first pair once and stained them, and they ain’t cheap! I’m six months pregnant and I’m speedily growing out of all my clothes to the point that this week I had to close the button on my jeans into the buttonhole with a bobbin 😐.”

Here’s what happened when Darren visited Ruth earlier today:

You can apply for the next Darren’s Dig Out by filling out the form below…

