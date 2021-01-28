Are you someone who knows it all? A bit of a Smarty Pants?



Well it’s time to prove it!



Starting on Monday on Beat, we’ve a Smart Home worth €1500 up for grabs for the biggest smarty pants in the South East.



We’re talking smart tv, tablet, smart plugs, bulbs, Ring doorbell and Alexa to manage them all!

With Joyces Expert Wexford for all your Smart Home Technology delivered nationwide, in-store and online at joyces.ie

Tune in from Monday for your chance to beat the presenters and win!

Only on Beat.