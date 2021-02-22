Shine Festival is an empowering event for the girls of Ireland, taking place from the 8th – 10th March 2021.

The festival was originally created by The Shona Project, which celebrates women from all over the world, those who succeed and those who overcome, those who lead and those who think, those who win and those who learn. You can find out more here.

Life Style Sports are proud supporters of Shine Festival 2021, and to celebrate we have a €200 voucher for lifestylesports.com up for grabs!

