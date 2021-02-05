So, are you a bit of an auld romantic?

Valentine’s Day is almost here, and we want to know just how much you love your other half and how far would you go for them?

All next week on Beat Breakfast we’re asking you to take on the DAILY DARE!

We are asking couples to re-enact a scene from a very famous romantic movie and film themselves in action!

The results will be put to a public vote and the winners walk away with a 2-night getaway at the Seafield Hotel & Spa Resort including a romantic evening meal in the 2AA Rosette Greenroom Restaurant and recharge with a daily Thermal Suite Experience at the Award-Winning Oceo Spa.

Love is in the Dare… kicks off Monday morning on Beat Breakfast