All this week, Beat is shedding a Spotlight on Direct Provision in the South East.

Over the course of five episodes, we highlight the system of Direct Provision – the living conditions asylum seekers face when residing in these centres, how families and children manage an everyday life, how the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the system and how some emergency accommodation centres in the South East faced some backlash by the local communities.

We hear from asylum seekers in Direct Provision Centres in the South East who face the system every day.

As of May 2020, there are 47 Direct Provision centres across Ireland with a further 33 emergency accommodation such as hotels and guest houses.

A country report conducted for Ireland by the Asylum Information Database found that there were 559 people living in five direct provision centres in the South East in 2019 with 95 people availing of emergency accommodation in Clonea, Co. Waterford.

Established in 1999 as an emergency measure, Direct Provision will come to an end in 2024 according to the Government as a document known as The White Paper was published in February of this year to end the system.

The first episode of What About Us? airs later today.