Beat 102 103 has today announced their newest recruit to the team in the South East.

Wexford-woman Claire Rowe has been appointed to the position of Solutions Manager with the station. Claire will be responsible for overseeing, driving, and developing the Solutions Department.

Claire will also be responsible for managing a team that includes full-time and part-time staff.

Campile-native Claire will be using her creativity to develop creative solutions that stand out from the crowd from initial idea through to execution either on-air, online or on the street across the 5 counties in the South East region.

Claire graduated from University College Cork in 2015 with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Economics. In 2018, she secured a postgraduate diploma in Business and management and in 2021 she got a specialist diploma in Marketing Management from the University of Limerick.

Speaking following the announcement, Beat 102 103 CEO, Gabrielle Cummins, said;

“Claire brings a wealth of knowledge and experience with her to Beat. Our solutions department is central to all promotional activity on-air, online and on the streets of the South East. I am looking forward to working with Claire and her team to produce more top-shelf promotions and activity that will see Beat continue to thrive and engage with key stakeholders across the region.”

Speaking following her recruitment, Claire Rowe said;

“I am delighted to be working as Solutions Manager in Beat. I have listened to Beat for many years, and I am extremely happy to now be given the chance to work with the team. I am looking forward to building on the already-established solutions department in the station and bringing new ideas and strategies to further drive business, and engage more with our key stakeholders in Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford, Wexford and South Tipperary.”

Before joining the team in Beat, Claire worked as customs and import manager with National Vehicle Distribution.