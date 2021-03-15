The next venture to be featured as part of our Backing Business spotlight with Bits Business IT Solutions is Wexford Lavender Farm!

Location: Inch, 10 km north of Gorey, Wexford

What product/service does the business provide? Dedicated lavender farm for tourists with a café and gift shop along with an online shop selling natural cosmetics, dried lavender and lavender essential oils.

How many employees are there? One full time and 10 part-time during the summer.

How did the business start? From my love of lavender! We renovated old disused stables to create a beautiful cafe and gift shop.

How have things changed as a result of Covid? We had a short season in 2020 with takeaway only, no birthday parties, school tours, distillery tours or communions. Right now, this year looks to be a repeat of 2020. Online shop formed because of Covid.

What do you have planned for the business in the future? In 2021 we will open our NEW wooden maze, created in conjunction with Wexford Local Development! This is a pay-to-use facility (by token) for visitors with the aim of offering something different in the area.

Anything else we should know? Lavender loves the sun and well-drained soil 🙂

Website

Facebook

This content is brought to you by Bits Business IT Solutions

Image Credit: Patrick Browne