In our latest Beat Sport Spotlight, Kevin looks at the rapid rise of eSports in Ireland, with over 700,000 players across the country and 400 million across the world.

In the first episode of the series Kevin hears about the origins of organised eSports in Ireland and the challenges that face our small island, despite its tech hub status.

Other episodes later in the week focus on balancing esports with the Leaving Cert, the health impacts of the activity, scholarships and the future of the sport in Ireland.