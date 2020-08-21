Next week on Beat we’re shining a spotlight on moving out!

This year has thrown a lot our way and for some, it’s just the start of the mayhem. The month of August would typically see thousands of college students getting ready to pack their bags and head for a concrete jungle in the hunt for the next part of their life.

Cities and towns nationwide are adapting to COVID-19 and Leaving Cert students are having to deal with the stresses that come from a once in a lifetime pandemic along with the right of passage that is moving out of the home for the first time.

In this Spotlight series on Beat, we explore different aspects of Moving Out. We talk to the Union of Students in Ireland on how to simplify the search for accommodation and what to look out for.

We also speak to Leaving Cert student Jack Collier about how he’s feeling in the lead up to the next chapter as he and 6th year students around the country receive predicted grading for the first time in Irish History.

Our Spotlight on Moving Out is not just for first-time college students but for anyone who is moving out of the home, in any phase of their life. Whether you’re a first-time buyer or getting fed up of your housemates, or you’re looking to swap city life for country living after lockdown – Beat has got you covered.

We speak to consumer expert Sinead Ryan about how to look after our precious pennies when it comes to spending, bill sharing and planning your expenses.

South East Psychologist Peadar Maxwell sheds a light on Empty Nest Syndrome; what is it and how can parents manage it. We here from a mother in the region who is getting ready to send her eldest son off to Dublin to live independently for the first as he begins his academic year outside the county.

Are you buying or selling a home? Are you hoping to pack up the house and kids for more space? Or have you had enough of washing up arguments with you housemates and sick of telling them to turn the immersion off that you are ready to buy your first apartment? Auctioneers in the South East give their top tips on the do’s and don’ts when buying or selling a home for the first time.

When moving house, sometimes it’s not just us that’s moving! Our four-legged family members need to be cared for when moving home because they won’t necessarily understand that they can’t just run back up the road to their house that’s not there anymore. Dog trainer Phillip Davies shares his advice on what pet owners need to keep in mind when moving their pet to their new home and how to spot the signs of stress or anxiety.

All that and much more on Beat 102 103’s Spotlight series on Moving Out all next week!