As this year’s International Women’s Day celebrations take place virtually around the world due to Covid-19, Joleen from Beat News takes a look at the event, what it is and why we celebrate it.

‘The F Word: 50 years of Feminism’, a docu-series produced by Beat News, shines a spotlight on what the word feminism means, while also looking back at important landmark moments in recent history that have changed the landscape of women’s rights in Ireland today.

Joleen asks 20th Century Irish History lecturer, Jennifer Redmond, to highlight recent turning points in Irish history over the last 50 years that have paved the way to an Island of more inclusion and equality for women. We also take a deeper look at the Marriage Bar with Kate Breen and how it came into law.

Joleen asks Orla O’Connor, the Director of the National Women’s Council in Ireland, what International Women’s Day is, why people around the world take part and why it’s so important to continually mark the occasion in Ireland.

Ireland is now ranked 101st in the world when it comes to female representation in politics. Wexford based councillor Bridin Murphy shares her experience as a woman in office and how the conversation is changing.

Non-profit organisation Women for Election explain why gender equality in government needs to be achieved and why young women in the country should springboard their career towards politics, while New Ross poet Sasha Terfous reads a piece written for Beat to celebrate the day while sharing what International Women’s Day means to her. Sasha has been described as one of Ireland’s most important figures in the spoken word community and in 2019 she took part in the Female Tribes project – the largest global study performed on women to date.

All of this and much more in Beat News’ spotlight series celebrating International Women’s Day, all this week on Beat.