Beat’s at Work PM will be broadcasting live from Tesco Extra Ardkeen for The Great Irish Bake in aid of Temple Street.

David Hammond will be there from 12:30 to 4pm along with the Audi A1 Beat Fleet.

The Great Irish Bake is a nationwide bake sale in aid of colleagues across 151 Tesco stores, where colleagues create some amazing cakes and treats for the little heroes of Temple Street.

Tesco colleagues have raised over €4 million for the hospital in the past four years and are hoping to raise €100,000 for much-needed equipment for the hospital this year.

So, if you’re about Tesco Ardkeen this Friday, why not pop over and help out a worthy cause?

