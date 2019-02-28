We’re broadcasting Beat’s Big Lunch from WIT for the Irish Blood Transfusion Service this Thursday!

David Hammond is broadcasting Beat’s Big Lunch & Beat At Work this Thursday from 12:30 to 4pm from Waterford Institute of Technology.

It’s all for the Irish Blood Transfusion Service, who are encouraging students to check their eligibility to give blood and become blood donors.

67% of all blood donations go to cancer patients who get transfusions as part of their treatment, 27% of blood is used in surgery and emergency room situations, 6% of blood is used for the treatment of new-born babies and birth complications.

Over 3,000 donations are needed each week in Ireland to keep up with the constant demand for blood.

Eligible? Well, they’ll have a blood clinic on campus this Thursday where you can donate!

Our Beat Fleet will also be on hand to give out chocolate hearts and to snap plenty of photo ops.

#GiveBlood #EveryOneCounts

