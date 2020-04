We’re bringing your kids What’s the Story to banish the boredom!

So everyone’s bored at home at the moment, even our littlest listeners!

That’s why from this Monday, we’ll be bringing you What’s The Story.

We’ll be uploading a video of the Beat presenters reading children’s books every day at 4 pm on Facebook and YouTube.

It gives the little ones something to do and it gives you a well-earned break for a few minutes.

What’s The Story…with K Bowl Kilkenny on Beat