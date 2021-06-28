We’re bringing you inside The South East’s vaccination centres with a new audiovisual series

The vaccination process is in full swing in the South East with registration for younger age groups edging that bit closer!

To help you navigate the vaccination programme, Beat present Facts About Vax, an audiovisual series to guide you through HSE vaccination centres across the 5 counties.

Beat Presenter Michelle Heffernan is visiting Waterford, Clonmel, Enniscorthy, Carlow and Kilkenny to learn about the work happening within each centre, and to ask staff all of your questions about what’s involved. Make sure to listen to Beat Breakfast every Wednesday morning from July 5th to hear Michelle’s on site report from your county’s vaccination hub.

When it is time for your age group to register online for vaccination, you will need:

A mobile phone number

An email address

Your PPS Number

You can register here or by calling the Covid 19 Helpline on 1800 700 700

After you register you will receive a text message with details of your appointment 3-7 days in advance.

For any other questions relating to Covid 19 and the Covid 19 vaccine please visit your GP