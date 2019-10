We’ll be at City Square, Waterford this Thursday!

This Thursday, we’ll be at the City Square Shopping Centre Waterford from 5 to 8pm for their Annual Student Discount Shopping Event.

There’ll be goodies, giveaways and discounts PLUS all the usual craic and banter with the Audi A1 Beat Fleet.

Chris Ward will be there on the decks banging out the tunes.

So if you’re around Waterford this Thursday, drop in and say hello!