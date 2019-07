We’ll be at Cappa Fest this Sunday!

This Sunday, we’ll be at Cappawhite GAA Club, Tipperary from 12pm – 3pm.

There we’ll be celebrating Cappafest 2019, with performances from Munday, Hermitage Green and the Riptide Movement.

The Audi A1 Beat Fleet will be there with all the usual goodies, games and craic.