We’re dedicating September to diversity on Beat.

Each Wednesday Shonagh will shine a spotlight on those in the South East who are fighting for an inclusive and diverse Ireland.

First up, it’s 17-year-old Noon Abubakar.

Noon, who moved to Ireland four years ago from Sudan is a prominent human rights activist and was due to speak at the postponed Black Lives Matter protest in Wexford earlier this summer.

Speaking to Beat, Noon says she has experienced racism in Ireland, saying such actions “have made me feel different and silenced.”

While Noon admits that a lot of racism in Ireland is borne “from a place of ignorance and not malice” the effect it has on her and other people of colour “is still the same.”

Whether it’s saying the n-word, or making an ignorant comment/joke or refusing to educate yourself on the experiences of those who are not the white majority, there is always a lasting effect”, she says.

“There is always the emotional labour of trying to decide whether or not I should speak up. Eventually, I decided I should.”

This is Noon’s story…