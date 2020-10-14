October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and here at Beat we are shining a spotlight on some inspirational women who have been through breast cancer
It’s an opportunity to highlight the importance of self-examination and how early detection can save lives.
Colette Alley is from Tipperary and was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018. The lump she found was a cyst but after it was drained the ultrasound showed a mass underneath. A biopsy was taken and results a week later confirmed that she had stage 2 breast cancer.
Colette had two unsuccessful lumpectomies. She was then told by doctors that she would need a mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiotherapy. On New Year’s Eve 2018 Colette started chemotherapy.
Colette finished this chemotherapy at the end of March. The next stage in her treatment was a mastectomy, which she underwent in April of that year.
Having recovered Colette became an Ambassador for the Irish Cancer Society and has also been inspired to help raise funds for vital Breast Cancer Research
Colette is hosting ‘Drive Through Coffee Morning’ in the carpark of Dundrum Nurseries on Saturday 17th October from 10a.m. to 12 noon. This event, on behalf of ‘Cups Against Breast Cancer’ will be fully Covid compliant. If you are unable to attend, you are very welcome to make a donation directly to Colette or go online to her Fundraising page at https://great-pink-run-virtual.everydayhero.com/…/colet…