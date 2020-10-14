Having recovered Colette became an Ambassador for the Irish Cancer Society and has also been inspired to help raise funds for vital Breast Cancer Research

Colette is hosting ‘Drive Through Coffee Morning’ in the carpark of Dundrum Nurseries on Saturday 17th October from 10a.m. to 12 noon. This event, on behalf of ‘Cups Against Breast Cancer’ will be fully Covid compliant. If you are unable to attend, you are very welcome to make a donation directly to Colette or go online to her Fundraising page at https://great-pink-run-virtual.everydayhero.com/…/colet…