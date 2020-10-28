This week Shonagh chatted with our own colleague Alice Phelan who was diagnosed with breast cancer when she was 35. She spoke to her about the issue of fertility in young women who are diagnosed. This is her story.

Alice Phelan

“When a young woman is diagnosed with breast cancer in her twenties or thirties, harsh treatment such as chemo and other hormonal drugs can have long-lasting effects on her fertility. It can sometimes be a double blow.

I was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 35 and was trying for baby number two. I had no family history of breast cancer, did not smoke, and was a healthy weight and an active mammy to one-and-a-half-year-old Billy. When the consultant told me it was cancer, my immediate response was “but I could be pregnant right now” and he replied, “well that will change things”. A couple of days later I found out I wasn’t pregnant. Looking back now I think I was equally as devastated about finding out I had cancer as I was to find out I wasn’t pregnant. I had it all mapped out in my head and from that moment on, my medical team kept telling me not to get pregnant when it was all I wanted to be. Both the fear of getting chemo and the chance of not giving Billy a sibling was heartbreaking.

Luckily for me, I found the cancer early and it hadn’t spread to my lymph nodes. I got a referral for IVF (Rotunda Hospital, Dublin). There I hoped to freeze embryos as a plan B if I had to get chemo. Two embryos fertilised! Success! The embryos were frozen and put into storage for 5 years. The knowledge of this put me at ease, it meant I had options. As the consultant at the Rotunda explicitly stated: “this is not a guarantee, it’s simply giving you options”. That was good enough for me. Weeks later, I met with my oncologist and she advised my cancer would not benefit from chemo so my treatment plan would consist of a lumpectomy, radiotherapy and hormone therapy.

Getting a cancer diagnosis at a young age catapults you into thinking about what you want in the future. You mightn’t have even thought about having kids yet. Having kids is not for everyone and hey that’s OK too! But for those that do want kids, freezing eggs or embryos might be an option (depending on your type/stage of cancer and advice from your medical team).

After many discussions with my oncologist, I was allowed to take a break from hormone therapy for one year to try to get pregnant. The plan was to try naturally for 6 months and if that didn’t work, go down the IVF route. Nothing like the pressure of a time limit to get you in the mood! Eh? If both methods failed, I was advised to go back on hormone therapy immediately. However, I got pregnant naturally and had a baby girl called Abigail Hope Power. She has brought so much happiness to our lives.

Regardless of age, breast cancer can affect women in their twenties and thirties. The youngest I’ve met is 24 and the oldest is 38. Early detection cannot only save your life but it may help preserve your fertility by undergoing less harsh treatment such as chemo and other drugs. Don’t let cancer rob you of your future choices, be proactive and check yourself monthly. If in doubt, get checked out!”