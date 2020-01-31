The Wedding Day is coming to Kilkenny!

The largest wedding expo in the South East takes place at The Hub, Kilkenny on Sunday, March 1st from 12-5 pm.

Organise your special day in one trip as our exhibitors cater for everything from bridesmaids to bouquets and groomsmen to garters!

“The Wedding Day was so worth our time. Everything you could possibly need under one roof.” Ailbhe, Tipperary “The fashion shows were invalauble; we now know what direction to go with for our big day.” Emer, Kilkenny “It’s a one-stop shop for everything bridal. Would definitely recommend.” Kaitlyn, Waterford “We picked up some really cool ideas. We even sorted the limo out!” Tom, Wexford “Beat’s Wedding Day was well worth the trip down from Tullow. You name it, they had it.” Sinead, Carlow