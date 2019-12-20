Our Feel Good Friday Fairy, Shonagh Lyons, has been busy this year, spending November doing good deeds for people around the South East. This morning, she paid a visit to the Beat Breakfast crew to spread some extra cheer. She surprised them with messages from their families! Niall’s mother, Trish’s mother and Vinny’s mother told them what it meant to have them home for Christmas!

You can listen below. This is totes emosh!

Next up, it’s Dave Cronin…

Listen out for more surprises for our presenters across today!