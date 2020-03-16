Here at Beat you may have heard us using our “cúpla focail” over the last few days and that’s because along with many others across the world we’re celebrating Seachtain na Gaeilge.

Seachtain na Gaeilge isn’t an actual ‘seachtain’ or week as such, but it’s usually celebrated over the first three weeks in March.

The celebrations see many events take place ‘as Gaeilge’ all over the country and abroad with the likes of pop-up Gaeltachts, table quizzes, park runs, library readings, coffee mornings, comedy gigs, concerts and so much more!

We’ve spoken to some of our South East Gaelgóirí and created a five-part spotlight documentary:

In our first episode, Jess spoke to Fiachra Ó Céilleachair and his three children. They share their story about their lifestyle and Fiachra compares his life growing up in Gaeltacht na Rinne to raising his children through Gaeilge in Waterford City.

Listen on-air to our lunchtime news bulletin and last news bulletin of the day (18:50) for the rest of the week to hear more from Jess and our South East Gaelgóirí.

And in the meantime, use your cúpla focal agus bain triail aisti!