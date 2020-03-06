This weekend is all about the ladies!

International Women’s Day is a chance to show our love and support for inspirational, hard-working and wonderful women all over the world.

Despite being better educated, women in Ireland aged 25 and over earn 28% less than men.

This shocking statistic from the OECD prompted us to head across the South East to get the opinion of those in their formative years.

Young people on the gender pay gap…

Young people on a woman in their life who is really cool…

Young people on a famous person they look up to…

You can get more info on International Women’s Day right here.