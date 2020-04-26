Fourteen years on, former High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens is still channeling her inner Gabriella Montez.

The 31 year-old posted an iconic three-minute video to her Instagram account and sung the hit song Breaking Free like it was 2006 all over again. The song features former HSM castmate and ex Zac Efron, 32, whom she dated for 5 years.

Hudgens and Efron both appeared in The Disney Family Singalong special which aired on April 16th, however, Efron only introduced Hudgens and the other cast – but didn’t sing himself.

Hudgens’ video sent good vibes to everyone, even the film director of High School Musical couldn’t help reacting to it.

Director Kenny Ortega left her a message, saying, “Vanessa, You exude love and good spirit in all you do! You are effervescent and light up the world with your voice and your smile!!!”

Take a look…

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B_aRuaTheou/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link