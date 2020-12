Despite everything 2020 has been an amazing year for music.

From Benee in New Zealand to Dadi Freyr in Iceland, we’ve had hits from unexpected corners of the globe.

Before You Go – Lewis Capaldi

Better Off Without You – Becky Hill

Black & White – Niall Horan

Blinding Lights – The Weeknd

Boxes – Gavin James

Boyfriend - Mabel

Breaking Me – Topic

Dreams – Irish Women In Harmony

Dynamite - BTS

Fake Fine – Robert Grace

Get Out My Head – Shane Codd

Giants – Dermot Kennedy

Head & Heart – Joel Corry x MNEK

Heather – Conan Gray

Heaven On My Mind – Becky Hill & Sigala

Holy – Justin Bieber ft. Chance the Rapper

If The World Was Ending – JP Saxe ft. Julia Michaels

ILY (I Love You Baby) – Surf Mesa

Lasting Lover – Sigala ft. James Arthur

Lately – Chasing Abbey

Let Me Love You – John Gibbons

Levitating – Dua Lipa ft. DaBaby

Lighter – Nathan Dawe ft. KSI

Lonely – Joel Corry

Looking For Me – Paul Woolford & Diplo

Midnight – Hosh & 1979

Midnight Sky – Miley Cyrus

Mood – 24KGoldn

Next To You – Wild Youth

Older – Lea Heart

Paradise – Meduza ft. Dermot Kennedy

Physical – Dua Lipa

Positions – Ariana Grande

Rain On Me – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

ROCKSTAR – DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch

Roses (Imanbek Remix) – SAINt JHN

Rover – S1MBA

Savage Love – JAWSH685 & Jason Derulo

Say So – Doja Cat

Secrets – Regard & RAYE

Supalonely – Benee

Survive – True Tides

Take You Dancing – Jason Derulo

The Business - Tiesto

Think About Things – Dadi Freyr

This Is Real – Jax Jones ft. Ella Henderson

Troublemaker – Picture This

Watermelon Sugar – Harry Styles

You Broke Me First – Tate McRae

You Should Be Sad – Halsey

