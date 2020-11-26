Girl Talk is back!

We chat with an absolute superwoman who is on a mission to get women everywhere to check their boobies…

Cancer awareness advocate Trina Cleary, who was given the all-clear from breast cancer last year, was in remission for just eight months when she received the news that her cancer had come back and this time was terminal.

Having spread to her hip, spine and a section of her skull behind her ear, this amazing lady is now choosing to spread hope to women everywhere with her positive and honest outlook on social media.

October was of course Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Trina continues to educate those around her in a bid to save others from what she is going through.

She’s full of fun, she’s warm, honest and provides her fair share of laughs on Insta as she lets her followers share her journey – the good and bad.

You can listen to it here!