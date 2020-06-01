Blog 1 25th May- 1st June 2020

On Tuesday 26th May, I woke up at the earliest time in the morning since school finished, expecting this Grading Portal to be difficult and annoying. The process only took about 40 seconds, lost 3 hours of sleep I’ll never get back for that. I went for a strength workout in the garden, got the usual confused looks off the neighbours. Later in the evening, I got the call from Debbie; I won’t lie, the nerves were pretty high. After going on radio for the first time, my photos and first article went up on Beat’s socials; the explosions of responses has begun! It feels great to finally do something “out there” and step out of my comfort zone.

We’ve had the hottest weather so far this year this week. At one stage I fell asleep outside and woke up in agony. I look like a lobster I don’t think there’s a part of my body that’s not sunburnt. It was good timing too that Lidl has summer items on sale (barbeques, pools, outdoor lighting etc.).

The government restrictions lessened meaning we can see a couple of people outside our families at the moment. So, I went for a walk with a friend of mine; he’s in college so it’s hard to find the time where we’re both free. It was nice to have a long catch up with someone who I don’t get to see as often. I was told “oh get there 20 minutes before they open, just to be safe” I honestly thought this was overkill but I went along with the plan. I pulled into the car park a whole half hour before they’re meant to open. The queue was enormous, there could have been at least 35-40 people in front of me. Then, just before the doors opened the queue had doubled in size, I think the management had realised they were about to have a riot so they started a ‘ticket’ system where you just shouted what you wanted and it’s first come first serve. I got the last ticket for a barbecue, paid for it inside and got out fast.

Since I can’t get back into a gym until at least September/ August I’m trying to build a home gym. I have most of what I need apart from a big mirror and a bench and the level of weight on the equipment needs to be increased also.

I didn’t expect much to happen this weekend but out of nowhere an opportunity landed on my lap I can’t refuse. I had originally signed up to do a marathon with a friend of mine in February but naturally, that was called off. She showed me the 100km in 30 days campaign by Breast Cancer Ireland today where the aim is to run 100 km in 30 days throughout June. I hate cardio but I love a challenge, without thinking about what I’m doing I’ve signed up and will be able to receive my dashboard profile and donation link in time for tomorrow. This is going to be tough but I’m up for the challenge.

To check out my fundraiser , click here.