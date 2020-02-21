“There were always comments about my food and weight…that just spiralled me out of control.”

Approximately 200,000 people in Ireland are affected by eating disorders, which carry the highest mortality rate of any mental illness.

Ahead of Eating Disorder Awareness Week from March 2nd to 9th, Beat presents ‘The Truth About Eating Disorders’, a powerful documentary by Michelle Heffernan.

Michelle meets persons of different ages, genders and diagnoses, and asks us to break down myths and stereotypes surrounding eating disorders.

“You absolutely do not have to be anorexia or bulimia to have an eating disorder”, she discovers – along with the fact that many men suffer from this serious mental illness in secret.

In a moving interview with her own mother, Michelle reveals her experience of anorexia nervosa and describes her own road to recovery from an eating disorder.

“The Truth About Eating Disorders offers information to listeners on a specific category of mental illness”, Michelle says. “It also offers hope. Many people may not realise they have an eating disorder and may not know that help is available. You can recover from an eating disorder and regain a healthy life again.”

The Truth About Eating Disorders airs on the Sunday Grill this Sunday, February 23rd and will be available to listen back to here afterwards.

For information and support on Eating Disorders visit Bodywhys.ie or call their helpline in 01 2107906