The next venture to be featured as part of our Backing Business spotlight with Bits Business IT Solutions is Kilkenny’s The Snug Room!

Location: Online & at Barn Shop Danesfort, Waterford Road, Kilkenny R95 FK44.

What product/service does the business provide? I provide small home interior decor items including table lamps, console tables, vases, and doormats. We love a good old styling session in store, from setting out your mantle to your hall table!

How many employees are there? I am happy to say I now have two employees, with more jobs to be created when the shop re-opens.

How did the business start? I started the business on Facebook back in 2017 – literally at the kitchen table – while on maternity leave with my 4th son. I always had a passion for interiors, my business was born out of frustration in not finding what I wanted in Ireland. My aim has always been to provide unique homewares that don’t break the bank!

How have things changed as a result of COVID? My website was established in 2018, so when covid hit I had been trading for a full year online, I had built up a good organic following on Instagram @thesnugroom and when Covid hit my business grew overnight TG! Our shop in Danesfort never opened on a full-time basis but we are using this opportunity to renovate and upgrade the building to provide an even better shopping experience to our customers when we re-open.

What do you have planned for the business in the future? Big plans are afoot for the shop and the overall building which is an old pub that was derelict for eight years. There will be a food & drink offering and hairdressers opening in 2021! A big part of this family business is to re-energise and bring back a community gathering space to the people of Danesfort and the surrounding area. I am also collaborating with some local crafters and makers from local areas to introduce new product lines to The Snug Room which I am very excited about!

Anything else we should know? We are very active on Social @thesnugroom on Facebook and Instagram!

This content is brought to you by Bits Business IT Solutions