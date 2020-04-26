Honestly, we’re all bored at this stage. It’s hard keeping ourselves entertained, finding something to do every day!

So how about a daily distraction with byrnesonline.ie, keep your kids entertained with the south-east’s biggest online toy-store, nationwide delivery

Every day we’re going to give you a new challenge or creative project to do that you OR your littlest ones can try out.

The Lego 7 Day Challenge

We’re kicking it off with something to last you the entire week. Each day, you build something new out of Lego using the picture below! You don’t need to follow the picture exactly. Just have fun and use your imagination.

Make Your Own Slime

Want to make your own slime? Here’s how!

Squeeze a bottle of white glue or school glue into a bowl, about 250 ml should do. If you want you can add some food colouring. Then stir until it’s combined.

After that mix in 1 tablespoon of baking soda.

Lastly, mix in 1 and a half to 2 tablespoons of contact saline solution and mix until combined. If it’s too sticky, add a half tablespoon more solution at a time. The more you add, the thicker it’ll be. The less you add, the slimier it’ll be.

Using your hands, massage the slime until it holds together. It will be wet and gooey at first, but just keep massaging until it all comes together.

Don’t forget to store your slime in a container with lid, or in a zip lock bag once you’re finished with it so you can use it again, and don’t use it over a carpet, believe me.. it’ll stick and we wouldn’t want that.

The Daily Distraction is brought to you by ByrnesOnline.ie