*ALERT – the following content is adult in nature…

In Ireland, children as young as 9 are accessing pornography, and young people are turning to porn to learn about sex.

At Beat, we’re working on a documentary to better educate our audience and improve sex education.

Your input is very important in understanding this issue & raising awareness.

The info given in this survey will be completely anonymous if you choose so. Joke comments will result in disqualification – so be sound!

Loading…