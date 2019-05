The Audi A1 Beat Fleet will be at Tipperary Town Plaza this Sunday!

This Sunday, the Audi A1 Beat Fleet will be heading to Tipperary Town Plaza for LegoFest!

They’ll be on site from 12 to 4pm to celebrate Tipperary Town Plaza’s 4th birthday.

With over 100,000 pieces of Lego for free play, giant Jenga, Connect 4 and face painting on the day, it’s sure to be a fun event for all the family!

So, if you’re around, pop down to check out the goings on at Tipp Town Plaza’s 4th birthday celebration.