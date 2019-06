The Audi A1 Beat Fleet will be at the Wexford Motor Show this Saturday

This Saturday, the Audi A1 Beat Fleet will be at the Wexford Motor Show.

They’ll be on site from 10am to 1pm on the Wexford Quays.

This year’s family-friendly show features dozens of car brands, alongside food, music and entertainment.

As always. the Audi A1 Beat Fleet will have goodies and games for you and your little ones.

So, if you’re about, pop over, grab yourself some goodies and check out what’s on offer!