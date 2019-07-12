The Audi A1 Beat Fleet will be at Blackwater Open Farm this Sunday

This Sunday, the Audi A1 Beat Fleet will be at Blackwater Open Farm.

They’ll be on site from 1 to 4pm to help celebrate Blackwater Open Farm’s 10th Birthday.

The farm also wants you to hear all about lunch at The Garden Café – which is now serving pizza, their new ‘imaginary’ play area, farmyard animals and zip line!

The Audi A1 Beat Fleet will also have all the usual games, goodies and face painting for your little ones on the day.

So, if you’re about Blackwater Open Farm this Sunday, pop over and check out what’s happening!