The Audi A1 Beat Fleet to be at The Electric Weekend Wexford on Saturday!

Catch the Audi A1 Beat Fleet this Saturday in Wexford at The Electric Weekend Test Drive Event.

Taking place at the NewBay House Wexford, the event opens its doors from 11am to 5pm.

They’ll also be giving away a €150 voucher for the Talbot Collection to one lucky person who takes a test drive.

Showing the next generation of electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid car models from 10 major car brands, including BMW, Ford, Hyundai, Kia, Nissan, Renault, Volkswagen, Volvo and Mini.

The Audi A1 Beat Fleet also will be on site with all the usual games, goodies and face painting.