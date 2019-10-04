Success for Beat 102 103 at the IMRO Radio Awards

Beat 102 103 is celebrating tonight after resounding success at the IMRO Radio Awards in County Kilkenny. The Oscars of Irish Radio took place at the Lyrath Estate Hotel, to celebrate the best that Irish Radio has to offer.

Among the most notable of the awards was for Best Radio DJ. David Hammond took silver for Beat in the “Best Radio DJ” category, an award he won in 2018.

Speaking following the announcement, Beat 102 103 CEO, Gabrielle Cummins, said;

“Over the last 2 years he has just shone, I’m absolutely chuffed his efforts have been awarded with a silver tonight”

Debbie Ridgard took bronze in the Sports Broadcaster category

Shonagh Lyons was awarded bronze for her powerful documentary, “So much more than Baby Blues.”

Beat Breakfast was awarded bronze for best Breakfast Show on Irish Radio.

Speaking following the announcement, Beat 102 103 Head of Station Sound, Niall Power, said;

“It’s great to have our efforts recognised on a national level here tonight. The team puts so much effort into our on-air content all year round, and to have that awarded is a great achievement for everyone involved.”