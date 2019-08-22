The traditional sea of orange is set to hit the streets of Waterford again on Sunday 13th October 2019 for the Solas Cancer Support Centre Run and Walk for Life supported by Datapac and Beat.
The 10th Anniversary event in 2018 launched the new 10k route and this route will remain the same for 2019. ‘We were delighted with the reaction to the new distance last year. This distance offers an opportunity for all the family to enjoy the day with both runners and walkers covering the same 6.2-mile route’ explains Tracy McDaid, Manager of the Solas Cancer Support Centre
Dee Jacques, Chair of the Solas Cancer Support Centre explains what this event has meant to the charity: ‘In May this year the organisation celebrated its 20th birthday and over these years we have been entirely funded by the community that we serve. Our annual Run and Walk for Life is the cornerstone of this fundraising.
We are extremely thankful to our event partners, Datapac and media partner Beat who are so loyal in their continued support and also the hard-working Run and Walk for Life voluntary committee who give such much of their valuable time and expertise to this event every year. Each year we see families, friends and colleagues of those who have accessed the services of the Centre coming together in a positive way to acknowledge that support”.
The Solas Cancer Support Centre opened its doors eight years ago. Services are free and open to people in the south-east that are directly affected by cancer, their families and carers. The Solas Cancer Support Centre is supported by over 70 volunteers, 25 counsellors and therapists, six community employment scheme workers and four staff members (three full time and one part-time).
For further information contact the Solas Cancer Support Centre on 051 304 604 or check out the ‘Solas Centre South East Run and Walk for Life’ Facebook page.
You can register here.