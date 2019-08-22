The traditional sea of orange is set to hit the streets of Waterford again on Sunday 13th October 2019 for the Solas Cancer Support Centre Run and Walk for Life supported by Datapac and Beat.

The 10th Anniversary event in 2018 launched the new 10k route and this route will remain the same for 2019. ‘We were delighted with the reaction to the new distance last year. This distance offers an opportunity for all the family to enjoy the day with both runners and walkers covering the same 6.2-mile route’ explains Tracy McDaid, Manager of the Solas Cancer Support Centre

Dee Jacques, Chair of the Solas Cancer Support Centre explains what this event has meant to the charity: ‘In May this year the organisation celebrated its 20th birthday and over these years we have been entirely funded by the community that we serve. Our annual Run and Walk for Life is the cornerstone of this fundraising.