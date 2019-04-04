Leading business figures from the South East were treated to a free ‘Redefining Radio’ creative advertising masterclass at the Ferrycarrig Hotel in Wexford, on Thursday, April 4th.

Led by Australian audio visionary Ralph Van Dijk and hosted by regional radio station Beat 102-103 and independent radio training provider Learning Waves Skillnet, the seminar’s modus operandi was a simple one: to clearly illustrate how businesses in the South East can bust out of the ad break norm.

Fresh from speaking at Radiodays Europe in Switzerland, the meeting point for the world of radio and audio, Ralph delivered an impassioned address to leading business figures from across the region, including employees from Audi Waterford, Sheridan Insurance and Pettitt’s Supervalu.

Ralph founded the audio specialist agency Eardrum in London in 1990 before going on to become a world authority on radio advertising. Fuelled by a desire to develop new ways in which brands can connect to their audience through the power of sound, Eardrum, along with its sister company in Australia, can boast that it is the most awarded agency of its type.

Speaking to Beat after the seminar, Ralph said: “The energy of radio advertising has changed over the past ten years. Our lives are busier – we’re constantly multitasking, swiping and fast-forwarding, so it really helps a brand stand out in a positive way when an advert cuts through the noise.”

Topics covered at the event included: effective scriptwriting, emphasising brand personality, product space, and simplifying your message.

Beat’s Commercial Director, Michael Barry, noted that events like this open clients’ eyes to the evolving world of radio: “Radio advertising can be so much more than a simple sales promotion. At Beat we strive to stand out from the crowd; generating new ideas and keeping our listeners at the top of our agenda.”

He continued: “It feels great to have given something back to the businesses of the South East. Our clients certainly walked away with the tools they need to communicate more effectively with their customers.”

Attendees were also offered the chance to get their hands on a much-coveted Beat media campaign worth €1500 by submitting their own creative script idea to Ralph, so keep an ear out for the winner announcement on Beat this May!

Share it:













Don't Miss